Ascent Group LLC Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

