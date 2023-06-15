Ascent Group LLC Has $3 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

