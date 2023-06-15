Ascent Group LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,021,000.

SPDW opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

