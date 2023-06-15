Ascent Group LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $403.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

