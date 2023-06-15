Ascent Group LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $95.94 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $96.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

