Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.05 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

