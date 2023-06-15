Ascent Group LLC Purchases 628 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

