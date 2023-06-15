Ascent Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,691,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $240.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

