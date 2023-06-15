Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.75.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter worth $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter worth $35,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.