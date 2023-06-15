Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

