Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 61.2% in May

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 47,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup raised Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

(Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

