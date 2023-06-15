ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASX Price Performance

Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.99. 23,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. ASX has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

Get ASX alerts:

About ASX

(Get Rating)

Read More

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.