AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,048.0 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAAF remained flat at C$31.88 during midday trading on Thursday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$27.58 and a 12-month high of C$31.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

