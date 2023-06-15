Athena Investment Management Purchases 91 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.74. 1,286,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

