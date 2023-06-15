Athena Investment Management Sells 164 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Athena Investment Management lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $138.21. 1,048,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

