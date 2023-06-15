Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.26

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 122066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.01.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 16.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

