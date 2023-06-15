AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,628 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.84 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

