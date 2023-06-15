Auxier Asset Management Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $42.23.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

