Auxier Asset Management Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

