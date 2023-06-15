Auxier Asset Management Has $10.23 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Auxier Asset Management raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

