Auxier Asset Management Purchases 1,050 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $214.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average is $204.53.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

