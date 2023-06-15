Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.96 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $134.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.49 or 0.00045830 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00034417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,651,313 coins and its circulating supply is 344,931,863 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.