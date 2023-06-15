Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.93. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
