Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.93. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

