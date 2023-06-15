Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,929,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,490 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $12.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on RNA. Evercore ISI upgraded Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $878.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
