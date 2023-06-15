Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Trading Up 2.4%

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.26). Approximately 38,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.13).
The stock has a market capitalization of £135.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2,210.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 413.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 418.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.
Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.
