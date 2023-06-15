Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Given Neutral Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,130 ($14.14) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
AVON opened at GBX 881 ($11.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 925.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 975. Avon Protection has a 1 year low of GBX 732 ($9.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.64). The company has a market capitalization of £266.59 million, a PE ratio of 44,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.
Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.
