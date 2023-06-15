Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Insider Sells $2,145,240.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $172.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $184.41.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
