Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Reaches $557.38 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00018669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $557.38 million and $29.11 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015637 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,466.87 or 1.00054510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.71124171 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $35,803,312.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

