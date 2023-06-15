Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 40,658 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco increased its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

WMB opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

