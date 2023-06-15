Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.