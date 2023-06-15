Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.