Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,958,000 after buying an additional 278,496 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.28 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

