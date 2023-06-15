Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

