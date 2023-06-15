Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $403.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.43 and a 200 day moving average of $371.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

