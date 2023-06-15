Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $143.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

