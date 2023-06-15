Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after purchasing an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $102.02 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

