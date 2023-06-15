Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.43. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

