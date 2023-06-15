B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,405 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. 945,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

