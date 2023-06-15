B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $27.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,416,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.47. 248,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

