B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 810,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $154,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.28. 1,207,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average of $203.32. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

