B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day moving average is $196.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

