B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,309 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after buying an additional 1,818,174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.65. 703,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

