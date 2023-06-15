B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,536 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MNA remained flat at $31.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

