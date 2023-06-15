BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 3,439,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BAESY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.50.
BAE Systems Trading Up 2.0 %
BAE Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.7716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.41%.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.