BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 3,439,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BAESY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.50.

BAE Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 137,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $52.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.7716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.41%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.