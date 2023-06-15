Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 15,486 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.44.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

