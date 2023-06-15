Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

