Bank of America Trims Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Target Price to C$0.85

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEED. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.03.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:WEED traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.86. 899,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,441. The firm has a market cap of C$448.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.73.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.