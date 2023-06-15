Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:IREBY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.86

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:IREBY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and traded as low as $11.80. Bank of Ireland Group shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 16,800 shares.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Bank of Ireland Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a broad range of banking and other financial services. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign exchange facilities, interest and exchange rate hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.
