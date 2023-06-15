Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.63

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $13.67. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 10,986 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $78.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 30.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of South Carolina

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 3,091 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,952.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,241 shares of company stock worth $63,240. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Featured Articles

