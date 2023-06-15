Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 1,866 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MS opened at $87.98 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.